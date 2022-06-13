WATCH | Joe Root plays ‘outrageous’ reverse-scoop off Tim Southee during England’s 2nd Test vs New Zealand

Today at 5:08 PM
Oftentimes, commentators, as well as the fans, are in awe when they see their favourite stroke players bring in innovative shots on cricket fields. Such a moment happened on Monday during England's second Test versus New Zealand when Joe Root played a reverse-scoop off Tim Southee for six runs.
Former England captain Joe Root has been in the form of his life for a while now in Test cricket. The 31-year-old has been continuing to flourish against world champions New Zealand in the ongoing three-match Test series. The second Test is currently happening at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Root, who had a match-defining century in the series opener, starred with the bat in the second Test as well, scoring 176 runs off 211 balls with 26 fours and one six. During the 117th over, bowled by Tim Southee, he played a shot which was never seen off his bat before, at least on camera. He played an outrageous reverse-scoop off Southee, which went over the slips and cleared the third man region for a six. While playing that shot, he changed his stance to get the timing right, and it all worked to perfection.
Fans and commentators were out of words when they saw Root, who is considered to be one of the most classical stroke players around, playing that particular shot.
Here's the video of that reverse-scoop which went for six off Root's bat:
A quiet start to the morning in Nottingham...— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 13, 2022
Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/GJPwJC59J7
🏴 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/Fjz96fl2SZ
