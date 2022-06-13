WATCH | Joe Root plays ‘outrageous’ reverse-scoop off Tim Southee during England’s 2nd Test vs New Zealand

Root, who had a match-defining century in the series opener, starred with the bat in the second Test as well, scoring 176 runs off 211 balls with 26 fours and one six. During the 117th over, bowled by Tim Southee, he played a shot which was never seen off his bat before, at least on camera. He played an outrageous reverse-scoop off Southee, which went over the slips and cleared the third man region for a six. While playing that shot, he changed his stance to get the timing right, and it all worked to perfection.