Sarfaraz Khan should have been playing at moment for India, asserts Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar has backed Sarfaraz Khan’s inclusion in Indian team saying he should have been considered by selectors after scoring 704 runs in five innings at 140.83 in Ranji Trophy this season. He also added that Sarfaraz is a street-smart cricketer and is always hungry for success.
Sarfaraz Khan has been one of the cricketers who has been making headlines with his prolific performance in the domestic circuit. While playing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy he has scored 704 runs in five innings at an average of 140.83 including three centuries and a fifty this season and is the highest run-scorer so far. Sarfaraz displayed his consistency last season as well when he scored 928 runs in nine innings at 154.66. In 33 first-class innings, he has scored 2252 runs with an average of 80.42.
Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar is of the opinion that Sarfaraz should have been considered by the selectors for inclusion in the Indian team. Vengsarkar also praised the cricketer saying that he is street-smart and is always hungry for success.
“He should have been playing for India at the moment. He has scored tons of runs every time (in Ranji Trophy). And if the selectors are still not convinced, then I am really surprised,” Vengsarkar told Khaleej Times during an interview in Dubai.
“I have seen him since he was 12. He is a street-smart cricketer. He is always hungry for success. He is very fit and the most important thing is that he can play long innings.”
