Sarfaraz Khan should have been playing at moment for India, asserts Dilip Vengsarkar

Sarfaraz Khan has been one of the cricketers who has been making headlines with his prolific performance in the domestic circuit. While playing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy he has scored 704 runs in five innings at an average of 140.83 including three centuries and a fifty this season and is the highest run-scorer so far. Sarfaraz displayed his consistency last season as well when he scored 928 runs in nine innings at 154.66. In 33 first-class innings, he has scored 2252 runs with an average of 80.42.