PAK vs WI | Executed whatever we had planned, states Babar Azam after clean sweeping West Indies

Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies endured a 3-0 sweep in the ODI series against Babar Azam's Pakistan, with the latest defeat coming on Sunday in Multan. The tourists were beaten by 53 runs (via DLS method), and it was Shadab Khan who stepped up with both bat and ball. The all-rounder scored 86 off 78 balls and followed it up with bowling figures of 4-62. Riding on that, Pakistan posted 269/9 in 48 overs and skittled West Indies out for 216 in 37.2 overs.