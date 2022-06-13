PAK vs WI | Executed whatever we had planned, states Babar Azam after clean sweeping West Indies

Today at 2:15 PM
After completing a clean-sweep in the ODI series against West Indies, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said that they have executed each and everything on the field whatever they had planned initially. Pakistan's latest win came on Sunday, and Shadab Khan was the hero for his all-round efforts.
Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies endured a 3-0 sweep in the ODI series against Babar Azam's Pakistan, with the latest defeat coming on Sunday in Multan. The tourists were beaten by 53 runs (via DLS method), and it was Shadab Khan who stepped up with both bat and ball. The all-rounder scored 86 off 78 balls and followed it up with bowling figures of 4-62. Riding on that, Pakistan posted 269/9 in 48 overs and skittled West Indies out for 216 in 37.2 overs.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam credited his side for executing their plans during the matches. However, at the same time, the talismanic batter opined that there are still plenty of areas to improve as a side, and they will come back with an even better all-round show in their next international assignment.
"Whatever we planned as a team, we executed. We are giving our 100% in all three facets of the game. As a team, the way we played the second match - Nawaz's bowling performance was vital, that's the best performance. We tested out our bench strength and tried different combinations," said Babar in the post-match presentation.
"There's always room for improvement. We need to fare better with the new ball and also the fielding could be better. Hope we learn from our mistakes. I try to play positive cricket. We had different conditions in all three games, partnerships are the key. Thank you Multan crowd for supporting us."
