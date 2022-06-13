IND vs SA | Yuzvendra Chahal needs to have an attacking mindset, opines Gautam Gambhir

India had a disappointing start to the five-match T20I series so far as they have lost first two matches of the series. The team lost by four wickets in the second T20I and are now trailing by 2-0. South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. They restricted the visitors to 148/6. During the chase, South Africa were in trouble as Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked three wickets in the powerplay. However, the team rode on Heinrich Klaasen’s half-century to win the game.