IND vs SA | Rishabh Pant should have brought Axar Patel against Heinrich Klaasen earlier, remarks Ashish Nehra

During the second T20I, Pant was lauded for allowing Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl three overs in the Powerplay. Bhuvneshwar took three wickets during that phase, and ended with another, returning impressive figures of 4-0-13-4. However, on a track where the batsmen were struggling to time because of the slowness of the pitch, Pant did not bring in Axar Patel in the first half of the South African innings. This move was heavily criticised, and Ashish Nehra, the head coach of Gujarat Titans (GT) echoed as well.