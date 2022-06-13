IND vs SA | India lacks wicket-taking options in the squad, states Sunil Gavaskar

“The major problem is the fact that they don't have wicket-taking bowlers in this squad apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. So, you take wickets and then you get the opposition under pressure. So, in both the matches, did anybody look like getting a wicket apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar? He was getting the ball to move. That is the issue which is the reason why a total of 211 was something that they could not defend,” Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the match.