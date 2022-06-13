IND vs SA | India lacks wicket-taking options in the squad, states Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 10:05 AM
Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that India doesn’t have a wicket-taking bowler apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and that is the reason behind their defeats in the series so far. Bhuvneshwar has picked five wickets in two matches while all other bowlers have managed to take only four wickets together.
India are trailing behind in the five-match T20I series against South Africa by 2-0. In both of the games, the team suffered a defeat while defending a target. In the first game, India gave a tough target of 212 but the opposition chased it with seven wickets in hand. In the second match, South Africa were chasing a target of 149. They were reduced to 29/3 but a half-century from Heinrich Klaasen helped them win the game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked five wickets in two matches while Harshal Patel is the second-highest wicket-taker for the team with a couple of wickets.
Summing up the Indian campaign in the series so far, Sunil Gavaskar thinks that India lacks a wicket-taking bowler in the team apart from Bhuvneshwar and he is not getting support from other end.
“The major problem is the fact that they don't have wicket-taking bowlers in this squad apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. So, you take wickets and then you get the opposition under pressure. So, in both the matches, did anybody look like getting a wicket apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar? He was getting the ball to move. That is the issue which is the reason why a total of 211 was something that they could not defend,” Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the match.
India will now have to win the next game to stay alive in the series or they will face a series defeat.
