IND vs SA | Dinesh Karthik will be sent to bat after 15 overs in next games as well, reveals Shreyas Iyer

India suffered their second successive defeat on Sunday by four wickets against South Africa in the ongoing five-match T20I series between the two nations. South Africa invited India to bat first. They were reduced to 90/4 in the 13th over and Dinesh Karthik was supposed to bat at No. 6. However, the team management decided to hold him back for death overs and sent Axar Patel. Karthik batted at No. 7 and had a slow start but switched gears in the end to play a knock of unbeaten 30 runs from 21 balls. His innings helped the team post a total of 148/6 in the end.