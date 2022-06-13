IND vs SA 2022 | Scratchy India need to regroup to keep themselves in driver’s seat, suggests Zaheer Khan

"When the (Klaasen-Bavuma) partnership was building, you could feel that the drive in the India team was going down. It was evident on the field. Those are the things Rahul Dravid and Co. need to address and do it quickly because there is only one day in between (before the 3rd T20I). They need to regroup, have some tough conversations and identify what it is going to take for them to fight for 40 overs," Zaheer said during a conversation on Cricbuzz.