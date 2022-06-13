IND vs SA 2022 | Bhuvneshwar Kumar displayed brilliant control and execution during his spell, opines Graeme Smith

India have lost the first two matches of the T20I series against South Africa and in both the matches the bowling unit was not able to defend the target posted by the batters. In the first match, India lost in spite of posting a total of over 200. In the second game, they reduced the opponent to 29/3 but Heinrich Klaasen helped them win the game by four wickets. Most of the bowlers have failed to pick wickets but Bhuvneshwar Kumar seems to be back in his form.