IND vs SA 2022 | Bhuvneshwar Kumar displayed brilliant control and execution during his spell, opines Graeme Smith

Today at 12:25 PM
Graeme Smith has praised Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his fine spell in the second T20I and has said that the control and execution were the key assets of his spell. Bhuvneshwar picked four wickets conceding just 13 runs from his spell in the losing cause as the team suffered a defeat by four wickets.
India have lost the first two matches of the T20I series against South Africa and in both the matches the bowling unit was not able to defend the target posted by the batters. In the first match, India lost in spite of posting a total of over 200. In the second game, they reduced the opponent to 29/3 but Heinrich Klaasen helped them win the game by four wickets. Most of the bowlers have failed to pick wickets but Bhuvneshwar Kumar seems to be back in his form.
He bowled an outstanding spell in the second T20I and picked four wickets. He dismissed Reeza Hendricks with a brilliant inswinger in the first over. In his next over he sent back Dwaine Pretorious to the pavilion with a knuckleball and then dismissed Rassie van der Dussen in the powerplay. His three wickets in the powerplay opened up the possibility of India’s win but the visitors recovered from the situation.
Graeme Smith praised the pacer for his fine spell saying he displayed brilliant control and execution.
“He was just outstanding. I thoroughly enjoyed it. It was good thinking...and skill-level as well. When Reeza Hendricks was on strike, he knew he struggles against the inswinger. He got one right and knocked him over. Dwaine Pretorius walked in next and he decide to take him on, but is knocked out with the knuckleball. Just brilliant control and execution,” Graeme Smith said on Star Sports after the match.
