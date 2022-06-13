ENG vs NZ | The confidence Brendon McCullum and Rob Key have given me is great, asserts Ollie Pope

In the second Test, Joe Root, arguably the best Test batsman at present, carried his good form going. The former English captain is still batting on 163, and he got support from their new No. 3, Ollie Pope. The 24-year-old highly-rated batsman, who has often been compared with the legendary Ian Bell, scored 145 from 239 balls and stitched a 187-run stand with Root for the third wicket. It was his first Test hundred since January 2020.