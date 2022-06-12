SL vs AUS 2022 | Cameron Green 'fractionally underdone', reveals Andrew McDonald

Today at 6:45 PM
Australia's coach Andrew McDonald revealed that Cameroon Green will not be bowling any overs in the opening matches of the One Day International series against Sri Lanka. Australia is set to take on Sri Lanka in a five-match series after winning the T20I series 2-1 against the hosts.
Australia's all-rounder Cameron Green is one of tey key players on their side and the management wants to protect him at all costs. The right-arm fast bowling all-rounder will not be bowling in the first two matches of the series against the hosts. This is because Green has not been able to practice much due to the weather in Perth and Australia does not want to risk the all-rounder.
Andrew McDonald while addressing the media before the series revealed the same and said that Cameron Green is "fractionally underdone" which is why they have decided the same.
"He is fractionally underdone at the moment so we’re not going to risk that," Andrew McDonald told Cricket Australia. He’s not far off, it’s basically a week or so just to build that up,” he further added.
While speaking about Green, McDonald also said that the all-rounder gives them the flexibility to pick three spinners for the game.
"He’s important, that all-round capability gives you the flexibility to potentially pick three spinners. "His bowling is important to this team we saw that in the Ashes series, we saw that in Pakistan” McDonald admitted.
