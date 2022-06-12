IPL media rights e-auction for 2023-2027 cycle gets underway in Mumbai

Today at 4:00 PM
The e-auction for media rights of the Indian Premier League has begun on Sunday in Mumbai and a lot of big conglomerates are competing for it. Bidders will compete for four packages in which e-auction will be conducted and also the number of matches is to be increased to 94 in the final two years.
Broadcasters of the Indian Premier League get benefit from the telecast of the tournament as their viewership improves. So, the media rights of the competition become important and the e-auction for the rights has begun on Sunday. The auction is for the 2023-27 cycle and it has been divided in four packages.
Package A is only for TV (broadcast) for the Indian subcontinent while package B is assigned to a digital-only grouping for the same region. Package C is for 18 selected matches for each season. In package D all matches are combined for TV and digital rights for overseas markets. The base price set by BCCI was Rs 32,890 Crores according to NDTV.
According to India Today, seven broadcasters Disney-Star, Sony, Viacom-Reliance, Zee, Fun Asia, Super Sport, and Times Internet are in the race to win media rights. The report also states that Star India, Sony and Reliance-Viacom Joint Venture are involved in an intense battle for TV and digital broadcasting rights. Also, the report suggests that the media rights value has crossed Rs 40,000 Crore and is heading towards Rs 50,000 Crores.
The founder of the cash-rich league Lalit Modi has made a bold claim saying that the value of media rights will rise massively.
"The explosion in the digital space, which we first explored briefly back in 2010, is now a reality. Every life is dictated by the mobile phone and IPL will be no different. Linear TV is still very much the lifeline for an Indian audience. So that is going nowhere. Now add the digital boom and the strength of Linear TV, and we have close to 10 billion dollars," Modi wrote in his blog.
