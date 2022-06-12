IND vs SA | Arshdeep Singh would’ve been my first choice in place of Avesh Khan, states Ashish Nehra

Today at 4:02 PM
Ashish Nehra revealed that he would have liked to see Arshdeep Singh in place of Avesh Khan during the first T20I between India and South Africa. India's bowling attack was under the scanner after the team lost the series opener to South Africa in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley stadium.
The Indian team lost the first match of the series to South Africa at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Thursday. The visitors chased down 212 runs on the back of some brilliant batting from David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen during the first T20I. Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners and seemed clueless against the South African batters.
Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra talked about India's bowling and he felt that Arshdeep Singh should have been picked in place of Avesh Khan. However, now that the team management has gone with Avesh, Nehra is of the opinion that the Indian team should go with the same set of bowlers in the next game.
“Arshdeep Singh would’ve been my first choice in place of Avesh Khan but not now. The next match is in Cuttack… you generally have high scores there too. And it’s not that only your bowlers went for runs. You scored 211 too and were in the game till 10-15 overs,” Ashish Nehra told Cricbuzz.
The former Indian pacer said that two batters from the South African team took the game away from the Indian team and the team needs to stick by their players at least for the first three matches unless conditions are different.
“Two batters, in the end, took the game away from you. Don’t think there is any need for a change. Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul are not there. India should play three matches with the same team unless there is a drastic change in conditions. India should learn from the defeat in the first game and move to the second one without panicking much,” he added.
