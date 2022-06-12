IND vs SA 2022 | Umran Malik deserves to play, remarks Dilip Vengsarkar

Today at 4:26 PM
Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar spoke about Umran Malik recently and is of the opinion that the fast bowler deserves to play for the country. Umran Malik was not picked during the first match of the series against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi which India lost.
Umran Malik is one of the most talked-about cricketers right now in Indian cricket. The fast bowler is a sensation even before he makes his debut for India because of the way he bowled in IPL 2022. The pacer grabbed eyeballs as he consistently clocked speeds over 150 kmph and even bowled the second fastest ball of the season at 157.0 kmph. Since then, cricketers as well as fans have been demanding to give him the Indian cap.
Former Indian cricketer, Dilip Vengsarkar also praised Umran Malik and feels that the bowler is ready to play for the Indian team. He also feels it is right to test the young speedster as India is playing at home.
“Everybody has a different outlook on the game. But I feel he deserves to play after showing that kind of speed and accuracy in the IPL. Also, when you are playing (international cricket) at home, that’s the right time to test somebody like him,” Dilip Vengsarkar was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.
Dilip Vengsarkar also added that Umran Malik is the most exciting young talent that he has seen in the last 10 years and hopes that he can serve Indian cricket for a long time.
“He is one of the most exciting prospects I have seen in the last 10 years. I hope he does well because he looks very fit, and he has that aggression of a fast bowler. He has got pace and accuracy. I think he should be able to play for India for a long time,” he concluded.
