IND vs SA 2022 | Umran Malik deserves to play, remarks Dilip Vengsarkar

Umran Malik is one of the most talked-about cricketers right now in Indian cricket. The fast bowler is a sensation even before he makes his debut for India because of the way he bowled in IPL 2022. The pacer grabbed eyeballs as he consistently clocked speeds over 150 kmph and even bowled the second fastest ball of the season at 157.0 kmph. Since then, cricketers as well as fans have been demanding to give him the Indian cap.