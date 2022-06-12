IND vs SA 2022 | Internet reacts as Wayne Parnell makes Hardik Pandya's stumps fly

However, Kishan was dismissed for 34 after by Anrich Nortje with a short ball. Rishabh Pant replaced the opener but couldn't do much as he was dismissed for 7 by Keshav Maharaj. After Pant's dismissal, Hardik Pandya walked out to bat and looked confident during his stay. Just when it looked like Hardik had got his eye in Wayne Parnell did the unthinkable. The South African pacer on the fourth ball of the 12th over castled Hardik Pandya as he angled the ball into him which cramped him up for room and ended in his stumps flying as a dejected Pandya walked back to the dugout after scoring 9 from 12 balls.