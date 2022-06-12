sport iconCricket

    IND vs SA 2022 | Internet reacts as Wayne Parnell makes Hardik Pandya's stumps fly

    Wayne Parnell dismissed Hardik Pandya for 9.

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:29 PM

    The shortest format of the game is often considered to be a batsmen's game but bowlers too produce moments that can be remembered for a long time. During the second T20I between India and South Africa, Wayne Parnell produced one such moment when he castled Hardik Pandya and sent his stumps flying.

    India is up against South Africa at the Barabatti stadium in Cuttack for the second T20I of the series. After winning the toss, South Africa's skipper Temba Bavuma opted to bat first against Rishabh Pant's team India. Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the batting once again but Gaikwad was dismissed for a duck in the very first over of the game. After that, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer stitched an important partnership and gave India a good start by the end of the powerplay.

    However, Kishan was dismissed for 34 after by Anrich Nortje with a short ball. Rishabh Pant replaced the opener but couldn't do much as he was dismissed for 7 by Keshav Maharaj. After Pant's dismissal, Hardik Pandya walked out to bat and looked confident during his stay. Just when it looked like Hardik had got his eye in Wayne Parnell did the unthinkable. The South African pacer on the fourth ball of the 12th over castled Hardik Pandya as he angled the ball into him which cramped him up for room and ended in his stumps flying as a dejected Pandya walked back to the dugout after scoring 9 from 12 balls.

    Here is how the internet reacted:

    BOOOM!!!

    Whatta delivery that is!

    Big big big one!

    Brilliant delivery to get big fish!

    He's really back!

    Stump just went flying!

    Wait! What? :D :D XD XD

    Love him for what he did after the wicket!

    Yeah!

    Clean bowled!

