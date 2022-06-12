IND vs SA 2022 | Hardik Pandya should come to bat ahead of Rishabh Pant, opines Aakash Chopra

Today at 3:49 PM
Considering Hardik Pandya’s sensible and mature batting knocks in IPL 2022, Aakash Chopra has opined that the star all-rounder should come to bat ahead of Rishabh Pant in India’s 2nd T20I versus South Africa. Chopra has also claimed that if Hardik gets to play 30 balls, he may even score 70-80 runs.
Hardik Pandya is having a dream run with the bat and the ball ever since he made his return to cricket after injury concerns. He arrived in IPL 2022 as a captain of the debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) and ended the season by winning the coveted trophy. He led by example, scoring 487 runs in 15 matches this year at a strike rate of 131.27, which was mainly because of his sensible batting at No. 4. Notably, he had taken eight wickets, of which three came in the final, against Rajasthan Royals.
However, Hardik looked a completely different batter when he came back in an Indian shirt during their first T20I against South Africa, on June 9 in Delhi. After coming at No. 5, He plundered 31 off 12 balls without being dismissed, which included three sixes and two fours. Although it did not come up in a winning cause, as South Africa chased down a record 212 with five balls and seven wickets to spare.
In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra made an interesting claim while previewing the second T20I between India and South Africa, taking place at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on June 12. Chopra opined Hardik should be promoted ahead of India captain Rishabh Pant, as it would help them to get to an even bigger total.
"I feel you should send Hardik Pandya slightly up the order whenever a wicket falls after the 10th to 12th over. If you give him 30 balls to play, he is going to give you a 70 or an 80. He will do something like that. You can send Hardik Pandya ahead of Rishabh Pant," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
Notably, Pant came to bat at No. 4 in the series opener ahead of Hardik, and mustered 29 off 16 balls before Anrich Nortje, his Delhi Capitals teammate, dismissed him.
