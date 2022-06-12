IND vs SA 2022 | Hardik Pandya should come to bat ahead of Rishabh Pant, opines Aakash Chopra

Hardik Pandya is having a dream run with the bat and the ball ever since he made his return to cricket after injury concerns. He arrived in IPL 2022 as a captain of the debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) and ended the season by winning the coveted trophy. He led by example, scoring 487 runs in 15 matches this year at a strike rate of 131.27, which was mainly because of his sensible batting at No. 4. Notably, he had taken eight wickets, of which three came in the final, against Rajasthan Royals.