IND vs SA 2022 | Get Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl his full quota of overs, opines Aakash Chopra

India will take on South Africa in the second T20I of the series at the Barbatti stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. After having faced defeat in the first game, Rishabh Pant and his side will be raring to go and level the series in Cuttack. During the last game, Pant was criticised for not using Yuzvendra Chahal more as the leg-spinner bowled just 2.1 overs and gave 26 runs.