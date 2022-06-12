IND vs SA 2022 | Get Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl his full quota of overs, opines Aakash Chopra

Today at 3:33 PM
Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal should get to bowl his full quota of overs in the second T20I against South Africa. In the first match of the series, Chahal bowled just 2.1 overs and Rishabh Pant was criticised for not bowling him more during the game.
India will take on South Africa in the second T20I of the series at the Barbatti stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. After having faced defeat in the first game, Rishabh Pant and his side will be raring to go and level the series in Cuttack. During the last game, Pant was criticised for not using Yuzvendra Chahal more as the leg-spinner bowled just 2.1 overs and gave 26 runs.
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra spoke about this issue on his YouTube channel as he felt that Yuzvendra Chahal should have been given his full quota of overs during the game.
“Should there be any change in the bowling? Get Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl first, give him his full quota of four overs. That's one thing you must do,” Chopra said.
Yuzvendra Chahal was the purple cap holder in the IPL with maximum wickets. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the second T20I against South Africa under Rishabh Pant's leadership.
