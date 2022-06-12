sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SA 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to South Africa beating India by 4 wickets

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Heinrich Klassen was the star with the bat for South Africa.

    BCCI

    IND vs SA 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to South Africa beating India by 4 wickets

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:45 PM

    South Africa defeated India in the second T20I of the series by four wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Heinrich Klassen was the star for the Proteas as he played a blistering knock of 81 on a sluggish track where all the other South African batters struggled to score runs.

    South Africa defeated India by 4 wickets at the Barabatti stadium in Cuttack to hand the hosts their second defeat of the series. Rishabh Pant's side was asked to bat first after South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss. Unlike the start that they got in Delhi, Ruturaj Gaikwad perished in the very first over of the game handing the advantage to South Africa. Shreyas Iyer who walked out to bat at number three did manage to stitch a partnership with Ishan Kishan to provide India with a good score at the end of the powerplay. 

    But, Ishan Kishan departed after scoring 34 from 21 after which Indian captain Rishabh Pant walked in. Pant once again was poor in his shot selection as Keshav Maharaj dismissed him when he was batting at 7. After this, Indian batters could not do much and even Hardik Pandya was dismissed cheaply. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 40 and Dinesh Karthik's late flourish helped India reach 148/6.

    In the second innings, India started well as Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided early breakthroughs. Pant's captaincy was also on point as he gave Kumar a crucial third over in the powerplay where he dismissed Rassie van der Dussen to put India on top. However, it was Heinrich Klassen's night who was playing in place of an injured Quinton de Kock and he smashed the bowlers to all parts of the ground. He went after Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal to put South Africa in the driver's seat. 

    Klassen's knock of 81 was studded with 5 sixes and 7 boundaries as he helped his side win the game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the only thing positive from the Indian point of view as he scalped 4 wickets for just 13 runs.

    Hahaha!

    Class innings from Klaasen!

    LOL!

    Are you serious?

    We miss that!

    Great vivtory again!

    :|

    Huge win over mighty blues!

    Take a bow, Klaasen!

    Brilliant one!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down