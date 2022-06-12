IND vs SA 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to South Africa beating India by 4 wickets

South Africa defeated India by 4 wickets at the Barabatti stadium in Cuttack to hand the hosts their second defeat of the series. Rishabh Pant's side was asked to bat first after South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss. Unlike the start that they got in Delhi, Ruturaj Gaikwad perished in the very first over of the game handing the advantage to South Africa. Shreyas Iyer who walked out to bat at number three did manage to stitch a partnership with Ishan Kishan to provide India with a good score at the end of the powerplay.