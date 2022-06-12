IND vs SA 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to South Africa beating India by 4 wickets

Today at 10:45 PM
South Africa defeated India in the second T20I of the series by four wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Heinrich Klassen was the star for the Proteas as he played a blistering knock of 81 on a sluggish track where all the other South African batters struggled to score runs.
South Africa defeated India by 4 wickets at the Barabatti stadium in Cuttack to hand the hosts their second defeat of the series. Rishabh Pant's side was asked to bat first after South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss. Unlike the start that they got in Delhi, Ruturaj Gaikwad perished in the very first over of the game handing the advantage to South Africa. Shreyas Iyer who walked out to bat at number three did manage to stitch a partnership with Ishan Kishan to provide India with a good score at the end of the powerplay.
But, Ishan Kishan departed after scoring 34 from 21 after which Indian captain Rishabh Pant walked in. Pant once again was poor in his shot selection as Keshav Maharaj dismissed him when he was batting at 7. After this, Indian batters could not do much and even Hardik Pandya was dismissed cheaply. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 40 and Dinesh Karthik's late flourish helped India reach 148/6.
In the second innings, India started well as Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided early breakthroughs. Pant's captaincy was also on point as he gave Kumar a crucial third over in the powerplay where he dismissed Rassie van der Dussen to put India on top. However, it was Heinrich Klassen's night who was playing in place of an injured Quinton de Kock and he smashed the bowlers to all parts of the ground. He went after Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal to put South Africa in the driver's seat.
Klassen's knock of 81 was studded with 5 sixes and 7 boundaries as he helped his side win the game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the only thing positive from the Indian point of view as he scalped 4 wickets for just 13 runs.
Hahaha!
klaasen bhai is like:— Ankit Atri (@ankit_atri_99) June 12, 2022
Utho
nahao
chahal bhai ko pito
phir sojao
Class innings from Klaasen!
Klaasen took the game away from indians🇮🇳 , south Africa 🇿🇦 won by 4 wickets series 0-2 SA #2ndT20i #INDvSA— Shamshera 💙 (@__ShamSher) June 12, 2022
LOL!
South Africa has won 5 consecutive games after this tweet . 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/EtrZ95ntEL— A (@FfsAditya) June 12, 2022
Are you serious?
actually India has never won against South Africa in India— Rahul (@rahulsharma828) June 12, 2022
We miss that!
The last time India won match against South Africa— Rinkiyaa Ke Papa🚩 (@_chorabadmash18) June 12, 2022
Virat was captain of that team.#INDvSA
Great vivtory again!
South Africa won by 4 wickets #INDvSA #2ndT20I @yuzi_chahal have 49 runs in his spell it 1/3 of India's total ..— Ajay Kumar (@Kumarajay166186) June 12, 2022
:|
Pakistan Won The series vs Same South Africa team in South Africa 🙃 #INDvsSA— Haroon Shafique (@Shaikhooz) June 12, 2022
Huge win over mighty blues!
South Africa win by 4 wickets and take a 2-0 lead in the 5 Match T20I series.— Rizwan Ahmad (@RizwanA60034556) June 12, 2022
Heinrich Klaasen's excellent knock of 81 laid the foundation for the Proteas win over the home side#RizwanAhmadOfficial#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/cSCDYSqAqI
Take a bow, Klaasen!
What a knock by Klaasen! Die Rooikat!— Jean (@Likkewaan14) June 12, 2022
Brilliant one!
Class Act from Klaasen 🔥— The Revenant (@herbedie) June 12, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.