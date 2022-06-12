sport iconCricket

    IND vs SA 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Keshav Maharaj pumped up after 'tactically' dismissing Rishabh Pant

    Keshav Maharaj pumped up after 'tactically' dismissing Rishabh Pant.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:11 PM

    Cricket is a game of inches where mini battles, in other words, matchups, hold the key. Such a battle happened on Sunday during the second T20I between India and South Africa when Keshav Maharaj, a left-arm orthodox, came to bowl the left-handed Rishabh Pant, and it was won by the South African.

    South Africa and India went up against each other in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The tourists, who are 1-0 up, won the toss and asked the Rishabh Pant-led side to bat first. India got off to a steady start, racing to 68/2 at the end of nine overs.

    South Africa captain Temba Bavuma then introduced left-arm orthodox Keshav Maharaj into the attack. Pant, the swashbuckling left-hander, was on strike, and he saw the opportunity to get some runs. The Indian captain stepped out immediately, but Maharaj saw him coming and bowled a wider length delivery. Pant tried to reach that and tried to play it over the sweeper cover. However, the timing was not enough, and Rassie van der Dussen, who was at the deep point, took a simple catch to complete the dismissal.

    Maharaj, after striking with the first ball smartly, was seen pumped up after outfoxing Pant.

    Here are the reactions after Pant's wicket:

    How irresponsible shot is this?

    It was not at all required to pull that shot!

    He's to give time for himself first

    Very very poor shot!

    Lol!

    He has to stop doing this again and again!

    Poor shot selection!

    Hahahaha!

    He's gonna regret this!

    Two big names!

