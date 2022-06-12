IND vs SA 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Keshav Maharaj pumped up after 'tactically' dismissing Rishabh Pant

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma then introduced left-arm orthodox Keshav Maharaj into the attack. Pant, the swashbuckling left-hander, was on strike, and he saw the opportunity to get some runs. The Indian captain stepped out immediately, but Maharaj saw him coming and bowled a wider length delivery. Pant tried to reach that and tried to play it over the sweeper cover. However, the timing was not enough, and Rassie van der Dussen, who was at the deep point, took a simple catch to complete the dismissal.