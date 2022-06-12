IND vs SA 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Keshav Maharaj pumped up after 'tactically' dismissing Rishabh Pant

Today at 8:11 PM
Cricket is a game of inches where mini battles, in other words, matchups, hold the key. Such a battle happened on Sunday during the second T20I between India and South Africa when Keshav Maharaj, a left-arm orthodox, came to bowl the left-handed Rishabh Pant, and it was won by the South African.
South Africa and India went up against each other in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The tourists, who are 1-0 up, won the toss and asked the Rishabh Pant-led side to bat first. India got off to a steady start, racing to 68/2 at the end of nine overs.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma then introduced left-arm orthodox Keshav Maharaj into the attack. Pant, the swashbuckling left-hander, was on strike, and he saw the opportunity to get some runs. The Indian captain stepped out immediately, but Maharaj saw him coming and bowled a wider length delivery. Pant tried to reach that and tried to play it over the sweeper cover. However, the timing was not enough, and Rassie van der Dussen, who was at the deep point, took a simple catch to complete the dismissal.
Maharaj, after striking with the first ball smartly, was seen pumped up after outfoxing Pant.
Here are the reactions after Pant's wicket:
How irresponsible shot is this?
It was not at all required to pull that shot!
@BCCI @RishabhPant17 the person who dont value his own wicket is made captain, how much more opportunities, why wasting others talent by just thinking of pant as future,captaincy space was vacant hardik should have been made— Bhavesh Agrawal (@bhavesh_ag) June 12, 2022
He's to give time for himself first
@RishabhPant17 when u will learn to stop throwing your wicket unnecessarily.@Rahul dravid_ind Rishabh is not the thinking caption material nor k l Rahul . Irrespective of whether India will win or loose the match.— Prads (@prads097) June 12, 2022
Very very poor shot!
#RishabhPant is always playing irresponsible shots which ensure he is throwing his wicket in a amateur kid— Maverick20 (@Anil2059330942) June 12, 2022
That's a good thing he is Captain but he should behave like one#IndiavsSouthAfrica #T20
Lol!
People after seeing Rishabh Pant throwing away his wicket by playing a reckless shot 🤣🤣— Pradip Adhikari (@adhikaripradee4) June 12, 2022
Shit player #RishabhPant #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/9KVJO2Pdju
He has to stop doing this again and again!
Pant has been throwing away his wicket way too many times. Definitely these players need rest!!#RishabhPant #INDvsSA— Raj #MaskUp 🕺 (@AndeDursu) June 12, 2022
Poor shot selection!
Rishabh pant wicket down 👎— DAILY_DŌSE🏆 (@Dailydose07) June 12, 2022
Hahahaha!
Just when I thought, things can’t get more worse, there goes another wicket. #RishabhPant #t20 #INDvSA— Shortie (@mocambi_93) June 12, 2022
He's gonna regret this!
#RishabhPant’s disappointing shot selection once again costs him his wicket. #INDvSA— Kunal (@kunaljoshi93) June 12, 2022
Two big names!
There are two types of Wicket Keeper Captains one is #Legend #MSDhoni another one Is #RishabhPant #INDvsSA @BCCI— Rafeeq Bolminar (@rafeeqsihan) June 12, 2022
