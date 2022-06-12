sport iconCricket

    IND vs SA 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls unplayable delivery to outfox Rassie van der Dussen

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls unplayable delivery to outfox Rassie van der Dussen.

    BCCI

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:39 PM

    Veterans, irrespective of whichever sport they are playing, step up whenever their teams need the most. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, one of India's warhorses, did the same on Sunday during their second T20I versus South Africa by taking three wickets inside Powerplay, and the latest was Rassie van der Dussen.

    India came to defend a respectable total of 149 against South Africa on Sunday in the second T20I of the five-match series on a slow and low track at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. But their bowling unit, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, got them off to a spirited start. As a result, South Africa could only manage to reach 36/3 at the end of eight overs.

    All three wickets were taken by Bhuvneshwar, who bowled three excellent overs in the Powerplay. The last one came in the sixth over of the innings by the time of writing, when Bhuvneshwar's nip-backer was not picked by Rassie van der Dussen, who top-scored for South Africa in the series opener. The ball, after missing the inside edge, went on to rattle the top of the off-stump. With that, van der Dussen fell for just one after playing seven deliveries.

    Notably, Bhuvneshwar's figures read excellent as well, returning 3-0-10-3.

    Here's the clip of that unplayable delivery, bowled by Bhuvi:

    Absolute stunner!

    Beauty!

    Bhuvi is back!

    What a delivery!👏🏼👏🏼

    He make it look so easy!

    Back with a bang!

    That's how you prove yourself!

    Wow! Look at those numbers!

    Yeah!

    Hahaha!

