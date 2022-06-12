IND vs SA 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls unplayable delivery to outfox Rassie van der Dussen

All three wickets were taken by Bhuvneshwar, who bowled three excellent overs in the Powerplay. The last one came in the sixth over of the innings by the time of writing, when Bhuvneshwar's nip-backer was not picked by Rassie van der Dussen, who top-scored for South Africa in the series opener. The ball, after missing the inside edge, went on to rattle the top of the off-stump. With that, van der Dussen fell for just one after playing seven deliveries.