Collaborated with Sachin, Azhar, and Dravid as leaders and shared responsibility, states Sourav Ganguly

“There is a difference between being a captain and a leader, in a titular position as a captain, how did you make the seniors, and the youngsters believe in your leadership. Captaincy, to me, is leading a team on the ground, and leadership, to me, is building a team. So, whether I worked with Sachin, Azhar, or Dravid, I didn't compete with them; instead, I collaborated with them as leaders and shared responsibility," Ganguly said at an gathering by The Economic Times India Leadership Council.