Reports | Mitchell Starc to miss ODI games against Sri Lanka due to injury

The Australian speedster suffered a freak injury during the first T20I against Sri Lanka when he sliced his index finger because of a spike on his bowling shoe. Mitchell Starc was brave enough to bowl during that game his full quota of four overs but after the game, he had to get six stitches because of the injury. This makes it difficult for him to bowl and keeps him out of action. However, he will continue to train with the Australian team Cricket Australia said.