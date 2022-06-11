Reports | Mitchell Starc to miss ODI games against Sri Lanka due to injury

Today at 11:23 AM
According to reports, Mitchell Starc is set to miss the first few games of the ODI series against Sri Lanka after being ruled out of the third T20I due to an injury. The visitors have added Kane Richardson to the squad as a cover for Mitchell Starc as Australia is set to play five ODIs against SL.
Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc will not be a part of the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka due to an injury that he sustained during the first T20I against Sri Lanka according to Cricket Australia. The Australian team has added Kane Richardson as his cover for the ODI series that begins on June 14. This will come as a huge setback for the Australian team as Mitchell Starc has been the mainstay of Australia's bowling line-up for quite some time.
The Australian speedster suffered a freak injury during the first T20I against Sri Lanka when he sliced his index finger because of a spike on his bowling shoe. Mitchell Starc was brave enough to bowl during that game his full quota of four overs but after the game, he had to get six stitches because of the injury. This makes it difficult for him to bowl and keeps him out of action. However, he will continue to train with the Australian team Cricket Australia said.
"He (Starc) will continue to train with the squad in Sri Lanka and potentially return during the ODI series. His recovery time is unspecified but anticipated to be a minimum of seven days," CA said in a statement.
Australia will be hoping for Mitchell Starc's speedy recovery.
#SLvAUS UPDATE | Kane Richardson will join the Australian men’s squad for the first two ODI matches on the Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka.— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 10, 2022
He’s been added as additional bowling cover following the injury to Mitchell Starc.
