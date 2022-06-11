sport iconCricket

    PAK vs WI | Internet reacts to Shadab Khan's heart-warming gesture towards fan

    Shadab Khan won hearts with his gesture.

    PAK vs WI | Internet reacts to Shadab Khan's heart-warming gesture towards fan

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:43 PM

    Fans breaching security and entering the ground during a live cricket match is a common sight but to get a response from any cricketer is rare. In the game between Pakistan and West Indies, a pitch invader got near Shadab Khan and started saluting him and Khan responded to the fan by hugging him.

    Pakistan and West Indies are up against each other in an ODI series and Babar Azam's men have been dominating their opponents at home. The Pakistan team has won two consecutive games so far in the series and is on course to win the series. Babar Azam, their skipper is in a rich vein of form and has missed out on a hundred in the second game. The Pakistan captain made sure he helped his team seal the game and take a 2-0 lead in the series. 

    However, there was an incident during the game that won the hearts of fans on the internet as well as those who were present in the stadium watching the second ODI between the two teams live. In the 39th over of the first innings, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan was preparing to take the strike against Anderson Philip which is when a fan from the crowd ran all the way to the pitch during the game. The pitch invader stood close to Shadab Khan and started saluting him. To this, Shadab Khan reacted as he opened his arms for a heart-warming hug which received thunderous applause from the crowd present in the Multan cricket stadium.

    Here is how the Internet reacted: 

    Salute!

    Great gesture!

    Batter-e-azam!

    Everyone right now!

    Multani Jarvo!

    Love!

    Wholesome!

    Isn't he on a break?

    Vibe hai!

    King

    KKKKK

