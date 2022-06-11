PAK vs WI | Internet reacts to Shadab Khan's heart-warming gesture towards fan

Today at 1:43 PM
Fans breaching security and entering the ground during a live cricket match is a common sight but to get a response from any cricketer is rare. In the game between Pakistan and West Indies, a pitch invader got near Shadab Khan and started saluting him and Khan responded to the fan by hugging him.
Pakistan and West Indies are up against each other in an ODI series and Babar Azam's men have been dominating their opponents at home. The Pakistan team has won two consecutive games so far in the series and is on course to win the series. Babar Azam, their skipper is in a rich vein of form and has missed out on a hundred in the second game. The Pakistan captain made sure he helped his team seal the game and take a 2-0 lead in the series.
However, there was an incident during the game that won the hearts of fans on the internet as well as those who were present in the stadium watching the second ODI between the two teams live. In the 39th over of the first innings, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan was preparing to take the strike against Anderson Philip which is when a fan from the crowd ran all the way to the pitch during the game. The pitch invader stood close to Shadab Khan and started saluting him. To this, Shadab Khan reacted as he opened his arms for a heart-warming hug which received thunderous applause from the crowd present in the Multan cricket stadium.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
Salute!
The second ODI between Pakistan and West Indies, entered the spectator field in the 39th over of the Pakistani innings.— Alee Baltee (@Alee_Journalist) June 10, 2022
He saluted Shadab Khan on the crease after which the national all-rounder hugged him.#PakvsWI #pervezmusharraf #MysteriousHeartAttacks #confirmed pic.twitter.com/seNAE1JI3g
Great gesture!
Shadab Khan hugged the man who ran towards him from the stadium ❤️ , We'll gesture 🙌 #PAKvsWI | #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/wuh9ZBu4WH— Adv. Mian Omer🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) June 10, 2022
Batter-e-azam!
Rizwan was there when babar made his maiden ODI ton and rizwan was there last night when babar made his 17th.......— شانزے 🙃 (@Let_go_Move_on) June 9, 2022
May Allah keep both together Forever 💗🫶💗#PAKvsWI #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/mbHWS8Ytto
Everyone right now!
This man is literally me🥺❤️— Amit (@Amity4116) June 10, 2022
It made me think how long we missed cricket at home. To watch our own heroes playing on our home soil has been dream for ones born in 90s like me. We have literally come along way to bring cricket home which is the only binding force❤️#PAKvsWI pic.twitter.com/GMzcZsB1fn
Multani Jarvo!
Multan has Jarvo too , Finally the Multan showing us that International Cricket is back to Pakistan Fully 😍🇵🇰#PAKvsWI pic.twitter.com/XdrHONpsMr— Usama speaks Cricket 🏏 (@LeoUsamaa) June 10, 2022
Love!
A fan jumped over stands and came into the ground to meet Shadab Khan, he hugged & saluted Shadab! #PAKvWI #PAKvsWI pic.twitter.com/lCHCN3lZYf— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) June 10, 2022
Wholesome!
Wholesome Moment.#PAKvsWI pic.twitter.com/KGPrJdBVfO— ᴍᴀʜᴀᴍ ꜰᴀᴛɪᴍᴀ (@MahamOfficial_2) June 10, 2022
Isn't he on a break?
What is rohit doing in #PAKvsWI match ? pic.twitter.com/jjY3tA9S2R— Priyanshu Khandelwal¹⁸ 🇮🇳 (@Priyanshuinnn) June 10, 2022
Vibe hai!
Thank you Multan. Full house .#pakvswi #PAKvsWI pic.twitter.com/A6LQhcjwp3— CricketMafia (@cricketmafia120) June 10, 2022
King
King getting the praise from his fan..!!🥺❤️— hahahamna🏏 (@iCricketGirl) June 10, 2022
Moment of the match..🔥#PAKvsWI pic.twitter.com/M3kgl3Iobl
KKKKK
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.