IND vs SA 2022 | Ishan Kishan is a dangerous batter, opines Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir was all praise for Ishan Kishan after the first T20I and hailed the young left-handed batter as a 'dangerous batter' following his innings against South Africa. Ishan Kishan scored 76 during the first T20I and smashed the South African bowlers to all parts of the ground.
While India lost the first T20I against South Africa by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi, the Rishabh Pant-led side still had a few positives. Ishan Kishan's performance at the top of the order was brilliant from the Indian team's perspective as his knock helped the team reach a good total. The way in which he batted was also hailed by fans and ex-cricketers which set the tone for the rest of the Indian innings.
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was all praise for Ishan Kishan and called him a "dangerous batter". The debate about the Indian top-order lacking intent was also answered as Kishan's fearless approach helped India cross the 200 mark.
"He is that type of a batter as well. He is dangerous and this was probably the reason why Mumbai Indians bought him at such a huge price at the auction. From this, you come to know that you have come after playing 14 consecutive T20 matches to a small ground with a good pitch and a fast outfield and the way Ishan Kishan batted," Gautam Gambhir said while speaking to Star Sports.
Gautam Gambhir also praised the young batter for his selfless batting as he looked to score runs on every ball. Gambhir felt that if any other batter would have been on the crease then they would have tried to take a single after hitting a six but Ishan Kishan did not do that.
"The best thing that was seen in Ishan was that if probably there was some other player when he had gotten an over with 20 runs, he might have thought of taking a single and then taking chances in the next over. But he wanted to convert that 20 runs to 26 runs. This is the batting you want to see in T20 cricket, you call this selfless batting," he added.
