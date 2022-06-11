Avesh Khan can bowl difficult overs, states Gautam Gambhir

Today at 10:06 AM
Gautam Gambhir is of the opinion that Indian fast bowler Avesh Khan has a big heart and can bowl the difficult overs during a game. The former Indian cricketer wants Avesh Khan to look further than the IPL and keep himself focused on the T20 World Cup which is set to take place this year.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 concluded last month and saw debutants Gujarat Titans emerge as the champions. While Hardik Pandya and his team had all the limelight on them, it was also a season where Indian fast bowlers did exceptionally throughout the tournament. The likes of Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan earned rich praise from fans and former cricketers for the way they performed.
Avesh Khan is a part of the Indian team for the five-match series against South Africa and was preferred over Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. He was unable to pick any wickets at the Arun Jaitley stadium in his quota of four overs. However, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels Avesh Khan can do well as he gains experience. The LSG mentor who has watched the pacer closely wants the pacer to set his sights on the T20 world cup scheduled to take place in Australia this year.
"This bowler has a lot of talent, he has pace, a big heart to bowl the difficult overs. But I will want to see him improve further in every match. He is a young bowler, only the IPL should not be his goal, the T20 World Cup is coming ahead," said Gambhir in a discussion on Star Sports.
Gambhir is of the opinion that Avesh Khan has the right attitude and is eager to learn more which can help him succeed in all three formats of the game.
"He has the attitude that a fast bowler should have and the most important thing is that he is still young and wants to learn. If he continues to work hard, he can become an excellent bowler, not only in T20s but in all three formats," he added.
