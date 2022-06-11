Avesh Khan can bowl difficult overs, states Gautam Gambhir

Avesh Khan is a part of the Indian team for the five-match series against South Africa and was preferred over Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. He was unable to pick any wickets at the Arun Jaitley stadium in his quota of four overs. However, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels Avesh Khan can do well as he gains experience. The LSG mentor who has watched the pacer closely wants the pacer to set his sights on the T20 world cup scheduled to take place in Australia this year.