Watch | Imam-ul-Haq vents his anger after getting involved in a mix-up

Pakistan are up against West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series and the team will look to ensure a series victory in the game. Pakistan have won the first match by five wickets and have started well against West Indies in the second ODI as well. Babar Azam decided to bat first after winning the toss and they lost the first wicket on a total of 25. However, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam steadied the innings with a crucial partnership of 120 runs.