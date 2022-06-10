Watch | Imam-ul-Haq vents his anger after getting involved in a mix-up

Yesterday at 8:58 PM
Run out is the most unfortunate mode of dismissal for a batter whenever he is striking the ball cleanly as it ends his knock abruptly. Imam-ul-Haq suffered a similar kind of fate as he got involved in a terrible mix-up with Babar Azam and expressed his frustration after getting run out.
Pakistan are up against West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series and the team will look to ensure a series victory in the game. Pakistan have won the first match by five wickets and have started well against West Indies in the second ODI as well. Babar Azam decided to bat first after winning the toss and they lost the first wicket on a total of 25. However, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam steadied the innings with a crucial partnership of 120 runs.
Imam scored 72 runs but his knock came to an abrupt end courtesy of a run out. Akeal Hosein was bowling the 28th over of the innings and he bowled a short of a length delivery on the fifth ball and Imam pushed it towards mid-wicket. The left-hander decided to take a single and started running but Babar Azam remained motionless at the other end. The miscommunication resulted in a run-out and Imam expressed his frustration after the dismissal.
Miscommunication results in a run out 💔@ImamUlHaq12 batted well for his 72 ✨#PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/x0MVHr0e35— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 10, 2022
