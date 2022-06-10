sport iconCricket

    Reports | Amazon pulls out of bidding for the IPL media rights from 2023 to 2027

    GT won the IPL 2022 recently

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:25 PM

    According to a report by renowned journalist K Shriniwas Rao, Amazon has pulled out of the bidding process for the second time after showing interest in 2017 as well. Rao also added on his social media post that Andy Jassy, CEO of the company took the final call to withdraw from the bidding process.

    BCCI is now in search of a new broadcaster of the IPL as their five-year contract with Star Sports came to an end this season. The bidding process of for the media rights of the tournament has begun and according to renowned journalist K Shriniwas Rao, Amazon has pulled out of the process. The company showed interest in media rights in 2017 as well but pulled out on that occasion too. 

    Rao updated the development taking on Twitter saying that Andy Jassy, CEO of the company was took the call to withdraw from the process. According to him, Viacom, Disney, Sony, Zee, Times Internet, Supersport, and FunAsia. The rights for the cash-rich league will probably be finalised by Sunday evening or Monday afternoon. Also, whoever bags the media rights will have a huge opportunity to grow their viewership

