Reports | Amazon pulls out of bidding for the IPL media rights from 2023 to 2027

According to a report by renowned journalist K Shriniwas Rao, Amazon has pulled out of the bidding process for the second time after showing interest in 2017 as well. Rao also added on his social media post that Andy Jassy, CEO of the company took the final call to withdraw from the bidding process.
BCCI is now in search of a new broadcaster of the IPL as their five-year contract with Star Sports came to an end this season. The bidding process of for the media rights of the tournament has begun and according to renowned journalist K Shriniwas Rao, Amazon has pulled out of the process. The company showed interest in media rights in 2017 as well but pulled out on that occasion too.
No more "likely to pull out" or "plans to pull out".— KSR (@KShriniwasRao) June 10, 2022
Amazon HAS PULLED OUT of #IPL media rights.
Interestingly, they had shown interest in 2017 too but did not coming to the bidding table.
Sad, we won't be enjoying the "Jeff Bezos song" in Indian cricket anytime soon. 🙂
Rao updated the development taking on Twitter saying that Andy Jassy, CEO of the company was took the call to withdraw from the process. According to him, Viacom, Disney, Sony, Zee, Times Internet, Supersport, and FunAsia. The rights for the cash-rich league will probably be finalised by Sunday evening or Monday afternoon. Also, whoever bags the media rights will have a huge opportunity to grow their viewership
Andy Jassy is the man behind Amazon's decision to pull out of #IPL media rights. He's the CEO at the e-retail & content conglomerate. He took the final call and the company informed the BCCI about it sometime between last night & today morning.— KSR (@KShriniwasRao) June 10, 2022
BCCI seems unperturbed though.
