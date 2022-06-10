NZ vs ENG | Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test after Testing positive for COVID

England are leading the three-match Test series against New Zealand by 1-0 and the Blackcaps will now look forward to level the series in the next game. However, they have suffered a blow ahead of the second Test as the captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out. Williamson will miss the game after being tested positive for COVID. Williamson undertook a Rapid Antigen Test(RAT) as he was experiencing minor symptoms and will now begin five days of isolation.