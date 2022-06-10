NZ vs ENG | Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test after Testing positive for COVID

Today at 1:29 PM
New Zealand have suffered a blow ahead of the second Test against England as Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the game after being Tested positive for COVID. Tom Latham will lead the team in his absence and Hamish Rutherford has been named as the replacement for Williamson.
England are leading the three-match Test series against New Zealand by 1-0 and the Blackcaps will now look forward to level the series in the next game. However, they have suffered a blow ahead of the second Test as the captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out. Williamson will miss the game after being tested positive for COVID. Williamson undertook a Rapid Antigen Test(RAT) as he was experiencing minor symptoms and will now begin five days of isolation.
Head coach Gary Stead confirmed the development saying that they are disappointed with his absence in the second Test.
"It's such a shame for Kane to be forced to withdraw on the eve of such an important match. We're all feeling for him at this time and know how disappointed he will be,” Stead said.
Tom Latham will now take the charge of the team. Also, Hamish Rutherford who played his last Test seven years ago has been named as the replacement for Williamson.
- Kane Williamson
- Tom Latham
- Hamish Rutherford
- England Vs New Zealand
- England Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.