IPL 2022 | Was overwhelmed meeting Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, reveals Dewald Brevis

IPL 2022 witnessed many youngsters putting up some noteworthy performances. Dewald Brevis was one of the youngsters who displayed his excellent batting skills for the Mumbai Indians. Also nicknamed as ‘Baby AB’ by the cricket fraternity Brevis scored 161 runs from 7 innings at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 142.48 for Mumbai Indians. Sharing his experience of playing in the IPL, Brevis said that he was impressed after meeting with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Brevis also shared that MI players share a strong bond between them.