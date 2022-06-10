IPL 2022 | Was overwhelmed meeting Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, reveals Dewald Brevis

Today at 12:53 PM
Dewald Brevis has stated that he was overwhelmed after meeting with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and learned a lot through the interaction with them while sharing his experience of playing in IPL. Brevis also added that he didn’t feel any pressure despite being picked at a young age in the league.
IPL 2022 witnessed many youngsters putting up some noteworthy performances. Dewald Brevis was one of the youngsters who displayed his excellent batting skills for the Mumbai Indians. Also nicknamed as ‘Baby AB’ by the cricket fraternity Brevis scored 161 runs from 7 innings at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 142.48 for Mumbai Indians. Sharing his experience of playing in the IPL, Brevis said that he was impressed after meeting with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Brevis also shared that MI players share a strong bond between them.
"At first I was overwhelmed meeting the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. I learnt a lot by just listening and speaking to them," he said.
"The IPL was such a great experience. We all know it is the biggest T20 league in the world. The MI team atmosphere was amazing on and off the field. There was always lots of fun, laughter, and bonding between everyone in the MI family. It is such a great honor for me to be part of MI," Brevis told NDTV.
Brevis was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crores in the mega auction. In spite of being picked at a young age, Brevis handled the pressure very well. He played an important role in the team for middle-order. The South African youngster said that he likes to play under pressure.
"For me as a player, I like playing under pressure. I did not feel any pressure going into the IPL. I am true to myself and my game. I stay in the moment and I cut all the noise around me. I am going out on the field to enjoy it," he stated.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.