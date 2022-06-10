India should use Rishabh Pant as a floater in the T20I World Cup, opines Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting is of the opinion that the Indian team can use Rishabh Pant as a floater in the T20I World Cup this year as he can play according to the situation. Ponting also added that Pant will be very dangerous on fast and bouncy pitches in Australia where the tournament is scheduled.

IPL 2022 concluded recently and the Indian team will now look forward to the T20I World Cup to be held later this year. The team will look forward to setting their team combination right and finalising the players they would want to play in the tournament. Rishabh Pant will be one of the vital players in the tournament as the batter-wicketkeeper can play with attacking intent.

Former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting thinks that the Indian team should use Pant as a floater in the batting order as he is a dynamic and explosive batter.

"I reckon having him as a floater. I'll probably have him listed at (number) five in the (Indian) batting line-up.

"But in certain situations, where it gets to a stage, where there are seven-eight overs to go and they are one-two down, then I will look at sending him in and giving as much time as possibly can. He is that dynamic and that explosive (player) and that is certainly the way I would look at trying to use him," Ponting said on ‘ICC Review’.

Ricky Ponting worked with Rishabh Pant in the IPL 2022 for Delhi Capitals. Along with being the captain of the team, Pant scored 340 runs from 14 IPL matches at an average of 30.91 for the team. Ponting praised the young wicketkeeper-batter and also said that he can be dangerous on fast and bouncy tracks in Australia.

"He (Pant) is a wonderful player. An outstanding young man, who has got the world at his feet. And he'll be exceptionally dangerous for India, especially on the wickets we'll provide in Australia. good flat, fast, bouncy wickets. He'll be one of the players to watch out (for) in the tournament (World T20) for sure,” he explained.