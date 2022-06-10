IND vs SA | Very surprising that Yuzvendra Chahal bowled only two overs, remarks Ashish Nehra

India lost the first game of the five-match T20I series against South Africa on Thursday by seven wickets. Also, it was the first match for Rishabh Pant as a captain of the national team. Batting first, India posted a total of 211/4 courtesy of 76 runs from Ishan Kishan. In response, South Africa were reduced to 81/3 at one stage but a partnership between Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller helped them win the game. Both batters scored half-centuries and that helped the team win the game.