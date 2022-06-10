IND vs SA 2022 | We were a little off with the execution, opines Rishabh Pant

India lost the first T20I against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi and stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant was disappointed with the effort. The young captain felt that the bowlers did not execute their plans properly which is why even after posting a huge total India could not win.

South Africa won the first T20I of the series against India at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on the back of David Miller's heroics. The left-handed batter was in top form as he smashed 64* from 31 balls to take his team over the finish line. Rishabh Pant, who was the captaining the Indian team for the first time was disappointed after the loss.

Rishabh Pant praised David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen's performance but felt that 212 was a big total to chase and the Indian bowlers could have done better.

“We had enough on the board, but I think we were a little off with the execution. But sometimes you got to give credit to the opposition. David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen batted well," Pant said in the post-match presentation.

The stand-in skipper felt that the wicket got a bit better for batting in the second innings of the match as the ball was coming on better which helped the South African batters to chase the total down with 5 balls to spare.

“Slower balls were working when we batted, but the wicket got better in the second innings. Mostly we executed our plans (to Miller) but the wicket got better and better," he added

Ishan Kishan was the star with the bat for the Indian team as he scored 76 off 48 balls but his knock was not enough to help India win the game. It will be interesting to see how India comes back against the South Africans in the next game.