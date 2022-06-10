IND vs SA 2022 | 'Very good' Rishabh Pant made the right calls, asserts Graeme Smith

“You always criticise a captain when you lose. He has to take a lot on his chin. Post his (Pant's) last game for Delhi Capitals, which was a must-win and he made some tough calls in that match, I was very interested to watch him. But I think tonight, he was very good. He went to the right people at the right time. He tried to stay in the game,” Graeme Smith said while analysing Pant's captaincy on Star Sports.