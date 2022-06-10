IND vs SA 2022 | Can't ask KL Rahul or Rohit Sharma to drop themselves for me, states Ishan Kishan

Today at 9:28 AM
Ishan Kishan got a chance to open the innings for India in the absence of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and he made the most of it by scoring 76 from 48 balls. The young batter refused to get in the debate of him getting a chance in place of Rohit or Rahul and said they can't drop themselves for him.
India lost the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi under Rishabh Pant's captaincy against South Africa. The Indian team was without the services of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli which saw young batters fill their spots. Ishan Kishan got the chance to open the innings for the team and made it count after struggling initially against the South African bowlers. The young left-handed batter slammed 76 off 48 balls to give India the start that they needed.
Ishan Kishan has been a part of the Indian team for quite some time and is seen as a backup opener. The young batter seemed surprised when he was asked if he should be asking for a spot at the top of the batting order and said that it would be ridiculous to go to Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul and ask them to get dropped.
“They are world-class players. I won’t ask for my spot when they are there. My job is to give my best in the practice session. Whenever I get the opportunity, I have to prove myself and do well for the team. So I focus on my process and what I have to do,” Ishan Kishan said during the press conference after the match.
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have done well for the Indian team while opening the batting for a long time and Ishan Kishan said the same as he responded to the question and added that the two batters have scored a lot of runs for the country.
“They have scored so many runs for our country, I cannot ask them to drop themselves and make me play in the first place. I have to keep doing my thing, it’s up to the selectors and the coaches whatever they think, but my job is to give my best whenever I get my chance.” he further added.
