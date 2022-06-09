WATCH | Shadab Khan's blinder leaves commentators in awe

The Pakistan team has improved in the fielding department which was an area of concern for them. This was on display during the first ODI against West Indies as Shadab Khan took an unbelievable catch to dismiss Shamarh Brooks. The incident occurred on the second ball of the 30th over when left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz was bowling to Shamarh Brooks and the West Indian tried to smash him over mid-wicket. However, the right-handed batter got a top edge and the ball went towards the short third man position where Shadab Khan was standing. Khan sprinted towards the balls and dived full stretch to take a one-handed blinder and send Brooks back to the pavilion for 70.