WATCH | Shadab Khan's blinder leaves commentators in awe

Yesterday at 10:22 AM
The West Indies team is in Pakistan for a three-match ODI series and the first match saw the hosts emerge victorious on the back of a brilliant hundred from their skipper Babar Azam. But, a moment that will be etched in everyone's memory is the catch that Shadab Khan took to dismiss Shamarh Brooks.
The West Indies is in Pakistan for a three-match ODI series under Nicholas Pooran's captaincy for the first time. After batting first at the Multan cricket stadium, West Indies managed to post 305/8 in their quota of 50 overs. The star with the bat for the visitors was Shai Hope who scored a magnificent hundred to make sure his team crossed the 300 mark. However, the total was not enough as Pakistan chased it down in 49.2 overs as their skipper Babar Azam smashed 103 from 107 balls.
The Pakistan team has improved in the fielding department which was an area of concern for them. This was on display during the first ODI against West Indies as Shadab Khan took an unbelievable catch to dismiss Shamarh Brooks. The incident occurred on the second ball of the 30th over when left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz was bowling to Shamarh Brooks and the West Indian tried to smash him over mid-wicket. However, the right-handed batter got a top edge and the ball went towards the short third man position where Shadab Khan was standing. Khan sprinted towards the balls and dived full stretch to take a one-handed blinder and send Brooks back to the pavilion for 70.
UNREAL FROM SHADAB 😱@mnawaz94 gets the breakthrough courtesy a one-handed stunner from @76Shadabkhan! 💥#PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/x2IlVnVuJW— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 8, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.