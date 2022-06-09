IND vs SA 2022 | We will look to assess conditions, states Temba Bavuma

Yesterday at 9:36 AM
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will lead his side in the five-match T20I series against India with the first game to be played in New Delhi. While talking about the conditions, Temba Bavuma said he and his team will be looking to assess the conditions and then decide what to do in the first T20I.
South Africa will play against India in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on June 9, 2022. Temba Bavuma will lead the side and is hopeful that his team can replicate the success that they have got against the hosts. The temperatures in the capital are soaring high which might lead to the pitch being on the slower side during the game.
Temba Bavuma believes that the pitch might get better to bat on during the second half of the game as in the practice game that they played, he felt that the pitch was a bit slow. "We got to play a practice game, albeit on one of the side pitches. It was (bouncing) a bit lower than obviously what we are used to (getting) back home. It did not spin as much as it stopped. As the night went on, the wicket got better to bat on. We will look to assess conditions as well as we can whether we bat or bowl first," Temba Bavuma said while addressing a press conference on the eve of the series opener.
The South African skipper also talked about the extremely hot weather in New Delhi. "We expected it to be hot obviously, but not this hot. I think we are fortunate that the games are being played at night because at night it is bearable. But during the day the guys are trying to look after themselves as much as possible. Drink a lot more water. Keep mentally fresh as they can," he said.
