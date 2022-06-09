IND vs SA 2022 | We will look to assess conditions, states Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma believes that the pitch might get better to bat on during the second half of the game as in the practice game that they played, he felt that the pitch was a bit slow. "We got to play a practice game, albeit on one of the side pitches. It was (bouncing) a bit lower than obviously what we are used to (getting) back home. It did not spin as much as it stopped. As the night went on, the wicket got better to bat on. We will look to assess conditions as well as we can whether we bat or bowl first," Temba Bavuma said while addressing a press conference on the eve of the series opener.