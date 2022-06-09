IND vs SA 2022 | My batting order will depend on the conditions, says Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant will be the captain of the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa after KL Rahul suffered an unfortunate right groin injury just before the first T20I scheduled to take place on June 9, 2022, at the Feroze Shah Kotla ground in New Delhi. For Pant, it will be a great opportunity to show his captaincy skills and leading the team for the first time at his home ground will be sweet.

The young wicket-keeper batter addressed the media on Wednesday and talked about the batting line-up that team India will have in KL Rahul's absence. "My batting order will depend on the conditions," Rishabh Pant said while addressing the pre-match press conference.

"In these conditions, we can't have a floating batting line because we play spinners day in and day out. But if we need a floating batting line up we will have it. Not much will change in the batting order as KL was to open. There will be one change. We don’t have a lot of openers so you can guess what that will be."

Rishabh Pant was also asked to talk about how he feels to work with Rahul Dravid and he said, "It’s is the best thing to have him around. I have worked with him during the U-19 days, with India and the IPL also. So there is a lot of experience there. Lots of learning from him like how to conduct yourself on and off the field, game tactics."