IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Rishabh Pant survives run-out after colliding with Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada was bowling the 14th over of the innings. Shreyas Iyer was facing the first ball of the over and Pant was on the other end. Shreyas played it towards short mid-wicket and Pant tried to sneak a single. However, Shreyas sent him back and Pant then collided with Rabada. He was short of the crease and the fielder had an opportunity to run him out. Surprisingly, the fielder missed the easy run-out chance and the Indian wicketkeeper-batter survived.