sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Rishabh Pant survives run-out after colliding with Kagiso Rabada

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rishabh Pant scored 29 runs in first T20I against South Africa

    BCCI Twitter

    IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Rishabh Pant survives run-out after colliding with Kagiso Rabada

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 8:34 PM

    Whenever a batter collides with a fielder while taking a single, there are high chances of him getting run-out. Rishabh Pant was involved in a similar kind of incident as he collided with Kagiso Rabada while returning to the crease but survived run-out as the fielder missed the stumps.

    India have started well against South Africa in the first T20I as they are racing towards a decent total. South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. For India, their openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan provided them with a good start scoring 57 runs for the opening wicket. Rishabh Pant walked in to bat when India were poised on 137/2. Pant was striking the ball cleanly but he survived a run-out during his knock. 

    Kagiso Rabada was bowling the 14th over of the innings. Shreyas Iyer was facing the first ball of the over and Pant was on the other end. Shreyas played it towards short mid-wicket and Pant tried to sneak a single. However, Shreyas sent him back and Pant then collided with Rabada. He was short of the crease and the fielder had an opportunity to run him out. Surprisingly, the fielder missed the easy run-out chance and the Indian wicketkeeper-batter survived. 

    Absolute Comedy!

    Mixup!

    Delibate

    Clash

    He pushed

    Yes!

    Rugby!

    Hmm!

    Noted

    True!

    Always awesome!

    KKKKK

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down