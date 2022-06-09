sport iconCricket

    IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Quinton de Kock fluffs easy stumping to halt India's carnage

    Quinton de Kock fluffs easy stumping to halt India's carnage.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 8:13 PM

    Cricket, particularly in T20s, is a game of slightest of margins between two sides in terms of getting the momentum in their favor. But when one of the team's main men, such as South Africa's Quinton de Kock, fluffs an easy stumping against the run of play, it is hard for their fans to swallow.

    India could not have a better possible start to resume International cricket after two busy months of IPL. On Thursday evening, their five-match T20I series against South Africa got underway, and they raced to 112/1 at the end of 11 overs after Temba Bavuma won the toss and asked them to bat. Ishan Kishan was at the crease, on 53 off 38 balls, alongside Shreyas Iyer, who was on 26 off 13 balls.

    However, South Africa should have got the breakthrough wicket in the 11th over, bowled by Keshav Maharaj. The South African slow left-armer, after watching Shreyas coming down the track, bowled a shortish delivery. Shreyas tried to play a defensive stroke but ended up missing it completely. But Quinton de Kock, South Africa's designated wicket-keeper, failed to grab the ball at all, and as a result, Shreyas managed to get back before the wickets got broken.

    Though Ishan fell after scoring 76 off 48 balls, Shreyas is still going strong by the time of writing, on plundering 34 off 21 balls.

    What have you done QDK?

    Missed opportunity!

    Awful!

    Big F!

    Second Chance

    Bizzare

    casual!

    Maybe!

    Saved!

    It's not gymnastics!

    Classic Aakash!

    KKKKK

