IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Quinton de Kock fluffs easy stumping to halt India’s carnage

Yesterday at 8:13 PM
Cricket, particularly in T20s, is a game of slightest of margins between two sides in terms of getting the momentum in their favor. But when one of the team's main men, such as South Africa's Quinton de Kock, fluffs an easy stumping against the run of play, it is hard for their fans to swallow.
India could not have a better possible start to resume International cricket after two busy months of IPL. On Thursday evening, their five-match T20I series against South Africa got underway, and they raced to 112/1 at the end of 11 overs after Temba Bavuma won the toss and asked them to bat. Ishan Kishan was at the crease, on 53 off 38 balls, alongside Shreyas Iyer, who was on 26 off 13 balls.
However, South Africa should have got the breakthrough wicket in the 11th over, bowled by Keshav Maharaj. The South African slow left-armer, after watching Shreyas coming down the track, bowled a shortish delivery. Shreyas tried to play a defensive stroke but ended up missing it completely. But Quinton de Kock, South Africa's designated wicket-keeper, failed to grab the ball at all, and as a result, Shreyas managed to get back before the wickets got broken.
Though Ishan fell after scoring 76 off 48 balls, Shreyas is still going strong by the time of writing, on plundering 34 off 21 balls.
What have you done QDK?
Missed opportunity!
June 9, 2022
Awful!
Quinton de Kock unsurprisingly being awful as keeper against India #INDvSA.— CharlieChan🎣 (@LeftEyeSenna) June 9, 2022
One of the most overrated cricketers in the past ten years. pic.twitter.com/mbSgUpddJ1
Big F!
Quinton de kock missed the stumping of Shreyas iyer— Minnie Sharma (@serialchiller23) June 9, 2022
big F for me 🥲#INDvsSA #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/2M4fsIdu4P
Second Chance
Quinton Dekock give Shreyas a second chance he failed to stump him , will it cost South Africa, I say yes pic.twitter.com/sNsHkHFv2C— CRICKETBITTS (@cricketbitts) June 9, 2022
Bizzare
Shreyas was kilometre outside the crease but de kock missed stumping#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/TuRIP76fEy— Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) June 9, 2022
casual!
The Worst Thing About De Kock is Sometimes he Do things casually— Rajan (@therajanr2j) June 9, 2022
Maybe!
De kock Are you drinking 😁😄— DhoniVicky (@Dhonivicky738) June 9, 2022
Not stable on the field....#INDvsSA
Saved!
Bach gaya iyer— ☆♛ᏒÜᎠᏒĀ ||❤ (@RudranshPathak7) June 9, 2022
Dekock bekar keeping
It's not gymnastics!
De Kock will dive a mile and people will think he’s the beat keeper in the world, keeping is not a gymnastics meet— Dweplea (@dweplea) June 9, 2022
Classic Aakash!
Keshav Maharaj yaha Maharaj ban sakte the lekin Praja ne sath Nahi Diya🤣🤣@cricketaakash 🙌 on De Kock missed Stumping#aakashchopra #aakashvani— Nikhil Ranpise (@nikhil_ranpise) June 9, 2022
KKKKK
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.