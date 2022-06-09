IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Quinton de Kock fluffs easy stumping to halt India’s carnage

India could not have a better possible start to resume International cricket after two busy months of IPL. On Thursday evening, their five-match T20I series against South Africa got underway, and they raced to 112/1 at the end of 11 overs after Temba Bavuma won the toss and asked them to bat. Ishan Kishan was at the crease, on 53 off 38 balls, alongside Shreyas Iyer, who was on 26 off 13 balls.