IND vs SA 2022 | I can’t come close to Kapil Dev, says Hardik Pandya

The all-rounder has constantly been compared to former great Kapil Dev who is considered as one of the finest all-rounders that India ever had. Hardik however feels that he should not be compared to a legend like Kapil Dev because of the things that the world cup winning captain has done for India. "I have very respectfully denied that (comparisons with Kapil Dev), because I don’t think I am close to him. What he did and the era in which he did it, I have always mentioned, that if I achieve even five percent of what I have done… I have still not achieved that five percent. So for me, it’s people and pundits’ jobs to compare," Hardik Pandya said on the SG Podcast.