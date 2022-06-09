IND vs SA 2022 | I can’t come close to Kapil Dev, says Hardik Pandya

Yesterday at 9:37 AM
Hardik Pandya is one of the most talked-about cricketers in modern-day cricket and his brilliant performance in the IPL helped GT to lift the trophy. The all-rounder talked about him constantly being compared to Kapil Dev and said the former India cricketer is the greatest cricketer of all time.
Hardik Pandya led his IPL team the Gujarat Titans to their very first title in the cash-rich league. The all-rounder has since been the talk of the town and has made his way back to the Indian team as well. After KL Rahul's injury, Hardik Pandya has been named Rishabh Pant's deputy for the series against South Africa.
The all-rounder has constantly been compared to former great Kapil Dev who is considered as one of the finest all-rounders that India ever had. Hardik however feels that he should not be compared to a legend like Kapil Dev because of the things that the world cup winning captain has done for India. "I have very respectfully denied that (comparisons with Kapil Dev), because I don’t think I am close to him. What he did and the era in which he did it, I have always mentioned, that if I achieve even five percent of what I have done… I have still not achieved that five percent. So for me, it’s people and pundits’ jobs to compare," Hardik Pandya said on the SG Podcast.
Hardik Pandya spoke very highly of Kapil Dev and said, "For me, I am just a Hardik Pandya who is trying to get better. I can’t come close to Kapil Dev at the end of the day. He has been the greatest cricketer of all time. The kind of impact that he had on the game… from bowling to batting, fielding, yeah, the comparisons end from my side. It is still up to people but respectfully I will deny that," Hardik Pandya added.
