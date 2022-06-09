IND vs SA 2022 | Hardik Pandya is the key player from India, opines Zaheer Khan

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan talked about Hardik Pandya and said that he will be a key player for India during this series. “The key player from India for sure, only one player comes to my mind and that is Hardik Pandya. The last we saw him play for India was in the World Cup. He's had a good run in the IPL and is coming off a high from those performances and the leadership qualities which he has shown. I'm sure he will be looking forward to the big World Cup later this year. This is certainly going to be a lot of expectations from him (in) this series, looking at how he is shaping up,” Zaheer Khan said on Cricbuzz.