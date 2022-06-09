IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Rassie van der Dussen sees us through in tough situations, states Temba Bavuma

Yesterday at 11:24 PM
Temba Bavuma has said that Rassie van der Dussen builds his innings slowly and sees the team through in the end after winning against India by seven wickets in first T20I. Bavuma also added that the team have a lot of belief in Van Der Dussen and he can be looked upon as a finisher in the future.
South Africa started the five-match T20I series against India in a superb manner winning it by seven wickets. South Africa chased down a stiff target of 212 with seven wickets and five balls to spare. The team were poised at 81/3 at one stage but David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen stitched a match-winning partnership of 131 runs for the fourth wicket. Miller smashed unbeaten 64 runs from 31 balls while Van Der Dussen scored unbeaten 75 runs from 46 balls.
Dussen built his innings cautiously in the start but attacked at the back end of the innings as the situation demanded. After the win, Temba Bavuma praised the middle-order batter for his vital contribution.
“We have a lot of belief in Rassie. We have seen him do that time and time again where he kind of starts slowly and then finds a way to bring it back at the end. He is the guy who sees us through. He is a guy we can see as a finisher in our team. Him partnering with David does make out batting explosive,” Bavuma said in the post-match presentation.
Earlier in the match, Indian opener Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad were looking scratchy at the start of the innings. Ruturaj departed early but Kishan stayed at the crease and scored a half-century. He was the highest run-scorer for the team with 76 runs from 48 balls. Indian batter attacked the South African spinners which helped them post a total of 211/4. Bavuma said that Ishan Kishan made it look easy with his batting and it was a fine batting performance from the opposition.
“He (Ishan Kishan) made it look very easy. They put us under pressure when our spinners were bowling. Always had a left-right combo that didn't allow us to settle. proper batting display,” he opined.
The two teams will now play the second T20I on June 12 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Ishan Kishan
- Rassie Van Der Dussen
- Temba Bavuma
- India Vs South Africa
- India Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.