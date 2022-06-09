IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Rishabh Pant endures seven-wicket defeat against South Africa on captaincy debut

Earlier in the game, Ishan Kishan (76 off 48 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (23 off 15 balls) set the tone for India after Temba Bavuma won the toss and asked them to bat. The duo forged 57 for the opening wicket off 38 balls, before Shreyas Iyer (36 off 27 balls) came at No. 3 and carried the momentum. Rishabh Pant, on his captaincy debut, did well with the bat, scoring 29 off 16 balls, while Hardik Pandya played a breezy cameo of an unbeaten 12-ball 31. However, they all were still not enough to get a victory. With that, India's 12-match winning streak in T20Is ended.