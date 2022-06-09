IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Rishabh Pant endures seven-wicket defeat against South Africa on captaincy debut

Yesterday at 10:42 PM
Rishabh Pant's India captaincy debut did not go as he would have hoped as his side has suffered a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa on Thursday in the first of the five-match T20I series in Delhi. In the process, South Africa have chased down a record-breaking 212 target in 19.1 overs.
Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller starred with the bat for South Africa to help their side beat India by seven wickets in the first T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The duo, after coming to chase a record 212, took South Africa from 81/3 to get the job done with five wickets in hand. Miller remained unbeaten on 64 off 31 balls, while van der Dussen was there from the other end on 46-ball 75, laced with seven fours and five sixes.
Earlier in the game, Ishan Kishan (76 off 48 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (23 off 15 balls) set the tone for India after Temba Bavuma won the toss and asked them to bat. The duo forged 57 for the opening wicket off 38 balls, before Shreyas Iyer (36 off 27 balls) came at No. 3 and carried the momentum. Rishabh Pant, on his captaincy debut, did well with the bat, scoring 29 off 16 balls, while Hardik Pandya played a breezy cameo of an unbeaten 12-ball 31. However, they all were still not enough to get a victory. With that, India's 12-match winning streak in T20Is ended.
V D Dussen taking out frustration of sitting outside in IPL on the Indian team :) #INDvSA— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) June 9, 2022
Good for India, hopefully team will realise that you have to score above par batting first. Even if you have best of bowling attacks you need to try scoring few runs extra.— Cricket baba (@Cricketbaba5) June 9, 2022
Good Morning Team India!!!— Nirbhay (@NirbhayShah) June 9, 2022
(After IPL)#INDvsSA
Only India can score 211 at home and get demolished , IPL rest in peace 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/nuaCZMUvNZ— Athar Bajwa (@AtherAhmed23) June 9, 2022
Naa Ishq mai naa pyaaar mai— Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) June 9, 2022
Jo maza hai India ki haar mai #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/vEsVlpnhPp
We beat india at home #INDvSA— Hlabirwa (@KgetlepeR) June 9, 2022
India lose after 12 consecutive Victories in T20I... Rishabh such quality Captain 😂..to not defend 200+ with such quality bowlers ..— Nandu Vijayan (@IamNanduVijayan) June 9, 2022
The streak breaks💔#SouthAfrica beats #India in d 1st T20I as Miller and Van der Dussen smashed d bowlers all round d park. #INDvSA#INDvsSA#SAvsIND— Varun Malik (@IVarunmalik) June 9, 2022
India's last 6 matches vs SA :— 🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ (@MSDianMrigu) June 9, 2022
Lost*#INDvSA
Ice cold. No smile. Came from South Africa. The Bowlers have families. Dripping in sauce. Sauce on spill. Killer. Miller. Winner. Baller. India weren't ready. The Winner. pic.twitter.com/BLcek3rsLT— PG (@TheSoulSpartan) June 9, 2022
