sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Rishabh Pant endures seven-wicket defeat against South Africa on captaincy debut

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rishabh Pant endures seven-wicket defeat against South Africa on captaincy debut.

    BCCI

    IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Rishabh Pant endures seven-wicket defeat against South Africa on captaincy debut

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:42 PM

    Rishabh Pant's India captaincy debut did not go as he would have hoped as his side has suffered a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa on Thursday in the first of the five-match T20I series in Delhi. In the process, South Africa have chased down a record-breaking 212 target in 19.1 overs.

    Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller starred with the bat for South Africa to help their side beat India by seven wickets in the first T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The duo, after coming to chase a record 212, took South Africa from 81/3 to get the job done with five wickets in hand. Miller remained unbeaten on 64 off 31 balls, while van der Dussen was there from the other end on 46-ball 75, laced with seven fours and five sixes.

    Earlier in the game, Ishan Kishan (76 off 48 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (23 off 15 balls) set the tone for India after Temba Bavuma won the toss and asked them to bat. The duo forged 57 for the opening wicket off 38 balls, before Shreyas Iyer (36 off 27 balls) came at No. 3 and carried the momentum. Rishabh Pant, on his captaincy debut, did well with the bat, scoring 29 off 16 balls, while Hardik Pandya played a breezy cameo of an unbeaten 12-ball 31. However, they all were still not enough to get a victory. With that, India's 12-match winning streak in T20Is ended.

    LOL!

    Good

    Bonjour!

    Sad

    Miller!

    Congrats

    Quality

    Streak breaks

    Streak continues

    Calm

    KKKKK

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down