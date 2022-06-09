IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Harshal Patel and Hardik Pandya take a chill pill after ‘dangerous’ Dwaine Pretorius' wicket

South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius got the opportunity to bat at No. 3 against India in the first of the five-match T20I series at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. It was a tough task for Temba Bavuma's men, as they were set 212. But Dwaine Pretorius did not show any hint of setting himself in the middle, as he smashed three sixes off a Hardik Pandya when the latter came to bowl his first over on his return. It was the fifth over of the innings, and Pretorius was all over Hardik with lusty blows.