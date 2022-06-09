IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Harshal Patel and Hardik Pandya take a chill pill after ‘dangerous’ Dwaine Pretorius' wicket

Yesterday at 9:35 PM
In T20 matches, particularly when two quality sides go head to head, momentum changes so quickly. Such a thing happened on Thursday when Dwaine Pretorius, after smashing three sixes off a Hardik Pandya over, was outfoxed by a well-disguised slower delivery in the next over, bowled by Harshal Patel.
South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius got the opportunity to bat at No. 3 against India in the first of the five-match T20I series at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. It was a tough task for Temba Bavuma's men, as they were set 212. But Dwaine Pretorius did not show any hint of setting himself in the middle, as he smashed three sixes off a Hardik Pandya when the latter came to bowl his first over on his return. It was the fifth over of the innings, and Pretorius was all over Hardik with lusty blows.
Then Harshal Patel came into the attack to end the Powerplay. His second ball was a dipping full toss, which had no pace. Pretorius could not able to pick that, and as a result, the ball rattled the stumps. With that, the South African all-rounder departed after scoring 29 off 13 balls.
Meanwhile. following the wicket, Hardik applauded Harshal for getting rid of Pretorius, who looked threatening at the crease during his short stay. Harshal, too, was pumped up after getting his wicket.
Unbelievable!
Just wow!
Book the tickets!
Kissi ki jagah pakki ho na ho HARSHAL PATEL ki jagah pakki hai world cup mein 🇮🇳🔥🤞 @HarshalPatel23 #INDvsSA— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) June 9, 2022
The master
Harshal Patel has mastered the art of dip 🙏— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) June 9, 2022
There is no real change in his arm speed. pic.twitter.com/UE3tprQyCf
Bowled him!
Clean bold by harshal patel for ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️😂😂😂#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/zGJ4w4nSWy— HARI GOVIND- Sharma (@VeshanviE) June 9, 2022
GTA feels
Harshal Patel is operating as a cheat code these days.— Ricky talks Cricket (@CricRicky) June 9, 2022
Parag Power
Everybody aint riyan parag to hit six to harshal patel pic.twitter.com/uPfPeeyjI8— Harman (@Harmannnn12) June 9, 2022
Kuch nhi badlega
Harshal Patel getting wicket whenever it is needed for RCB and now doing the same for India #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/5xmuA3cuLu— Vishal Deshmukh (@kaafiAverage) June 9, 2022
Superb!
Harshal Patel only conceded 1 run in the 6th over & also gets the wicket of Dengerous Pretorius. Superb bowling!!#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Rp0DshRjCo— Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulc7official) June 9, 2022
Bravo of India
DJ Bravo of India is Harshal Patel Agreed or not??— Prathamesh141 (@prathamesh18451) June 9, 2022
Beauty!
Harshal Patel is the master of deception. He can bowl 135+Kmph and 120+Kmph without change of action. Such a beauty of deception in show. #harshalpatel #INDvsSA #dwaynepretorious— Mark Warrenix (@Mark_Warrenix) June 9, 2022
AAAAA
