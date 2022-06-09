sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Harshal Patel and Hardik Pandya take a chill pill after ‘dangerous’ Dwaine Pretorius' wicket

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Harshal Patel and Hardik Pandya take a chill pill after ‘dangerous’ Dwaine Pretorius' wicket.

    BCCI

    IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Harshal Patel and Hardik Pandya take a chill pill after ‘dangerous’ Dwaine Pretorius' wicket

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 9:35 PM

    In T20 matches, particularly when two quality sides go head to head, momentum changes so quickly. Such a thing happened on Thursday when Dwaine Pretorius, after smashing three sixes off a Hardik Pandya over, was outfoxed by a well-disguised slower delivery in the next over, bowled by Harshal Patel.

    South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius got the opportunity to bat at No. 3 against India in the first of the five-match T20I series at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. It was a tough task for Temba Bavuma's men, as they were set 212. But Dwaine Pretorius did not show any hint of setting himself in the middle, as he smashed three sixes off a Hardik Pandya when the latter came to bowl his first over on his return. It was the fifth over of the innings, and Pretorius was all over Hardik with lusty blows.

    Then Harshal Patel came into the attack to end the Powerplay. His second ball was a dipping full toss, which had no pace. Pretorius could not able to pick that, and as a result, the ball rattled the stumps. With that, the South African all-rounder departed after scoring 29 off 13 balls.

    Meanwhile. following the wicket, Hardik applauded Harshal for getting rid of Pretorius, who looked threatening at the crease during his short stay. Harshal, too, was pumped up after getting his wicket.

    Unbelievable!

    Just wow!

    Book the tickets!

    The master

    Bowled him!

    GTA feels

    Parag Power

    Kuch nhi badlega

    Superb!

    Bravo of India

    Beauty!

    AAAAA

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down