    IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Avesh Khan breaks Rassie van der Dussen's bat into two pieces

    Avesh Khan bowled a brilliant yorker to Van der Dussen to break his bat

    BCCI Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:15 PM

    With the improved quality of cricket bats in the modern era, they rarely get damaged in the middle of a match. However, spectators witnessed a bizarre incident in the game between India and South Africa as a near-perfect yorker from Avesh Khan broke Rassie van der Dussen’s bat into two parts.

    The first T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa is turning out to be a high-scoring encounter. While batting first, India posted a total of 211/4 courtesy of a half-century from Ishan Kishan who scored 76 runs. South Africa were in control of the chase as they were poised on 61/2 when Rassie van der Dussen walked in to bat. However, the run rate dropped later on and the match is turning out to be a close contest. 

    India restricted the South African batters from attacking in middle overs and Avesh Khan played a crucial role in it. He bowled his last two overs very well and 14th over was one of them. Van der Dussen was facing the third ball of the over and he bowled a yorker outside off. The batter toed it to mid-off but his bat was broken into two pieces after the impact. 

    Boom!

    Art

    Screamer!

    Fast

    Wow

    Lit!

    Bowling fire!

    Umran vs Avesh

    Yup

    LOL

