IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Avesh Khan breaks Rassie van der Dussen's bat into two pieces

Yesterday at 10:15 PM
With the improved quality of cricket bats in the modern era, they rarely get damaged in the middle of a match. However, spectators witnessed a bizarre incident in the game between India and South Africa as a near-perfect yorker from Avesh Khan broke Rassie van der Dussen’s bat into two parts.
The first T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa is turning out to be a high-scoring encounter. While batting first, India posted a total of 211/4 courtesy of a half-century from Ishan Kishan who scored 76 runs. South Africa were in control of the chase as they were poised on 61/2 when Rassie van der Dussen walked in to bat. However, the run rate dropped later on and the match is turning out to be a close contest.
India restricted the South African batters from attacking in middle overs and Avesh Khan played a crucial role in it. He bowled his last two overs very well and 14th over was one of them. Van der Dussen was facing the third ball of the over and he bowled a yorker outside off. The batter toed it to mid-off but his bat was broken into two pieces after the impact.
Boom!
Art
Artist -Avesh Khan#INDvSA #Cricket pic.twitter.com/CI5LCVnEmG— Nur Hasan (@Nh_nurhasan) June 9, 2022
Screamer!
What a delivery from #Avesh ...broke the bat of Van Der Dussen #INDvsSA #INDvSA #AveshKhan pic.twitter.com/zByo20B1vs— Nizam (@NKoushar) June 9, 2022
Fast
Rassie's bat was broken by a Pacey off-side yorker by Avesh Khan pic.twitter.com/6NWHkpEvq6— Krishav (@iamkrishavC) June 9, 2022
Wow
Avesh Khan brokes the bat of Rassie van der Dussen!! 😱😱#INDvsSA #INDvSA— ❤️ 𝐀𝐢𝐟𝐚𝐳 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐤𝐡 ❤️ (@Aifaz_Sheikh_) June 9, 2022
Lit!
Avesh Khan 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VGVZA70aQT— Arnav (@imarnav_904) June 9, 2022
Bowling fire!
Avesh Khan 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/d2yqLIsa56— S𝓪𝓿𝓪𝓰𝓮 𝓡𝓮𝓹𝓵𝓲𝓮𝓼/𝓔𝓭𝓲𝓽𝓼 (@savage_replies_) June 9, 2022
Umran vs Avesh
We know #AveshKhan brings to the table at international level. Would’ve been great to see what #UmranMalik brings.— Bee.Positive ⭕️ (@BhavikK11) June 9, 2022
Hopefully he gets a game. #INDvSA @vikrantgupta73 @rawatrahul9 #CricketTwitter
Yup
I want hardik vs Miller PLZ #INDvSA— King A (@Ashishr77737281) June 9, 2022
LOL
The Indian fan wearing an India jersey and seated behind Shreyas Iyer, who pumped his fists when Iyer dropped Rassie van der Dussen, is not anti-national but a certified fantasy cricket player. #INDvSA— Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) June 9, 2022
