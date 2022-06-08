IND vs SA | KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of series, Rishabh Pant to lead

India are set to play a five-match T20I series against South Africa from June 9. However, they have suffered a blow ahead of the series as two players, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav are ruled out of the series due to injuries. Rohit Sharma was rested for the series and KL Rahul was named as the captain in his absence. However, Rahul has suffered a groin injury and Rishabh Pant will now lead the national side. Kuldeep Yadav will miss the series as he suffered an injury while batting in the nets.