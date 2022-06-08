IND vs SA | KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of series, Rishabh Pant to lead

Last Wednesday at 7:09 PM
KL Rahul has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against South Africa due to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss the series as he picked injury during net session. Rishabh Pant will now take charge of the team while Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain for the series.
India are set to play a five-match T20I series against South Africa from June 9. However, they have suffered a blow ahead of the series as two players, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav are ruled out of the series due to injuries. Rohit Sharma was rested for the series and KL Rahul was named as the captain in his absence. However, Rahul has suffered a groin injury and Rishabh Pant will now lead the national side. Kuldeep Yadav will miss the series as he suffered an injury while batting in the nets.
"Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment," the BCCI said in an official release.
Hardik Pandya has been named the vice-captain of the team. Also, replacements for injured players are not announced yet. According to a source, KL Rahul was going through the pain after the net session on Tuesday.
"He felt pain and he was checked on Wednesday morning. The team management decided that as a measure of precaution, as well keeping the England series in mind, he will be withdrawn from the South Africa series," said a source to Cricbuzz.
KL Rahul's recovery will be crucial for the team as they will face England in a Test fixture starting on July 1 and the right-hander will play a crucial role for the national side in England.
