There's nothing wrong with Virat Kohli's technique, says Mohammed Azharuddin

Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin came out in support of Virat Kohli and backed him to do well in England. “When Kohli gets a 50, it seems he has failed, of course, he has not done much this year. Everybody, even the best, goes through a bad phase in their careers. Kohli has been playing a lot of cricket and now that he has got a little break, hopefully, he will come back to form in England,” Mohammed Azharuddin told GulfNews.