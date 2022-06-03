There's nothing wrong with Virat Kohli's technique, says Mohammed Azharuddin

Today at 9:39 AM
Virat Kohli has not been able to deliver with the bat as he used to for a long time now and fans and ex-cricketers have voiced their concerns about it. However, former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin has come out in support of Virat Kohli and backed him to do well in England later this year.
Virat Kohli has not been able to score big runs for quite some time now and fans and ex-cricketers have voiced their concerns about it. The former Indian captain did not have a good season with the bat for his franchise the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Kohli's last century came against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019 and since then he has not been able to get one.
Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin came out in support of Virat Kohli and backed him to do well in England. “When Kohli gets a 50, it seems he has failed, of course, he has not done much this year. Everybody, even the best, goes through a bad phase in their careers. Kohli has been playing a lot of cricket and now that he has got a little break, hopefully, he will come back to form in England,” Mohammed Azharuddin told GulfNews.
The former Indian captain also talked about Virat Kohli's technique and said that there is nothing wrong with it and he needs a little bit of luck.
“There’s nothing wrong with Kohli’s technique, sometimes you need a bit of luck also. One big score or a century will bring the aggression back and he will be a different player,” Azharuddin added. Virat Kohli will be a part of the Rohit Sharma-led squad for the England tour.
