SL vs AUS | Lasith Malinga named as Sri Lanka’s ‘bowling strategy’ coach

Today at 12:54 PM
Sri Lanka cricket have named Lasith Malinga as Sri Lanka’s bowling strategy coach for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia. Malinga will help the national side with his technical expertise and technical insight as the series will kick off on June 7 with first T20I in Colombo.
Sri Lanka are set to play a multi-format series against Australia of two Tests, five ODIs, and three T20Is. In the latest development, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have appointed Lasith Malinga as the ‘bowling strategy’ coach for the white-ball leg of the series. The T20I series will start on June 7. SLC made the announcement of the development through an official statement.
“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Lasith Malinga, the Sri Lankan fast bowling legend and former captain of the ODI and T20I team, as the ‘Bowling Strategy Coach’ of the National Team for the white ball segment of the Australia Tour of Sri Lanka,” said the Sri Lanka Cricket Board in a statement.
The board further added that Malinga will contribute with his vast experience and death bowling expertise.
"Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that Malinga's vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this all-important series," SLC further added in the statement.
Malinga worked in the same role when they toured Australia in February this year. He also recently worked with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and helped them reach the final of the tournament.
