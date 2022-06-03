SL vs AUS | Hopefully, we can bring some joy and entertainment to crisis-hit Sri Lanka, says Aaron Finch

Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch believes that the series between Australia and Sri Lanka will bring some joy and entertainment in the host country going through a major economic crisis. Finch also said that Sri Lanka are a very dangerous side and they cannot be taken lightly.

Australia are all set to tour Sri Lanka for a multi-format series starting from June 7. The series will include two Tests, five ODIs, and three T20Is. Sri Lanka will host the series and Australia have reached the host country on Wednesday. Sri Lanka is going through a severe economic crisis currently and Aaron Finch is of the opinion that the series can bring some joy and entertainment for the spectators.

"We are here to play cricket. Hopefully, we can bring some joy, some entertainment to Sri Lanka ... This is the first time we're here since 2016, which is such a long gap," he said.

"It's such a special place to tour. The hospitality that you get here, the friendliness, and their love for the game is unbelievable."

The host country has also witnessed protests and frequent power cuts as a result of the economic crisis. This has raised concerns over the scheduling of day-night games. Sri Lanka have quality players like Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga in their squad. Finch said that the opposition cannot be taken lightly as they are a strong side.

"We had a couple of close series against them ... they are a very dangerous side," Finch said.

"If you just look at the top order, you've got Kusal there who can be as damaging as anyone on his day and obviously Hasaranga has had an unbelievable couple of years in T20 cricket."