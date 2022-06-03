Rohit Sharma understands the mental state of a player very well, says Mohammed Siraj

After the conclusion of the IPL 2022, India are set to take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series. The team’s current captain Rohit Sharma has been rested for the series. However, Rohit will return to lead the national team in the one-off Test in Birmingham starting on July 1. After Virat Kohli stepped down from the captaincy, Rohit was appointed as captain considering his success in the role for Mumbai Indians in IPL. The team recorded a series sweep over New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and West Indies at home under his captaincy.